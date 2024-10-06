Tragic Choice: Love Turned Lethal in Sindh Village

In a harrowing incident in Pakistan's Sindh province, a girl was apprehended following the death of 13 family members, allegedly due to poisoning of their food. Police reported this as retaliation against her family's refusal to approve her marriage choice.

The tragic episode unfolded on August 19 in Haibat Khan Brohi village near Khairpur. The girl, frustrated by her family's disapproval, colluded with her boyfriend to mix poison in wheat used for making rotis, leading to the deaths.

Senior police officer Inayat Shah from Khairpur confirmed the sequence of events, citing thorough investigations that highlighted the couple's involvement. Following this, law enforcement took action, arresting the girl on charges of conspiring the fatal plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)