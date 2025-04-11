Left Menu

Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks

After 16 years of diplomatic efforts, BJP claims victory as Jagdambika Pal lauds PM Modi for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rana, a Canadian citizen, faces multiple charges and NIA custody promises revelations about Pakistan’s alleged role in global terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:51 IST
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday commended the government's efforts in bringing Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. Speaking to ANI, Pal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful diplomacy as a crucial factor in this milestone, describing Pakistan as a 'nursery' for terrorism.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian of Pakistani origin, stands accused of involvement in the deadly attacks orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT). The extradition, resulting from the concerted efforts of the Central Government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), marks a significant step in seeking justice for the victims of the attacks.

Rana, brought to India following exhaustive judicial proceedings under the India-US Extradition Treaty, was presented before a special NIA court on April 10. This legal move opens the door to uncovering further details of the conspiracy and potentially exposing Pakistan's alleged complicity in fostering global terrorism. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025