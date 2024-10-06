Assistant Development Officer Suspended for Temple Misconduct
Prateek Kumar Singh, an Assistant Development Officer in agriculture, was suspended after a city MLA caught him entering the Vindhyavasini temple wearing shoes during Navratri, thus neglecting official duties. The Mirzapur district magistrate ordered the suspension following the incident, citing protocol violation and job negligence.
In a controversy that has sparked discussions across the district, Prateek Kumar Singh, an Assistant Development Officer (ADO) in agriculture, was suspended for breaching protocol at the revered Vindhyavasini temple.
The incident occurred during the Navratri festival when Singh was reportedly caught by city MLA Ratnakar Mishra wearing shoes in the temple premises, an act deemed disrespectful and in violation of local customs.
Following the MLA's reprimand and public condemnation, the district magistrate of Mirzapur acted swiftly, ordering Singh's suspension, citing neglect of official duties as he was a Sector Magistrate at the time.
