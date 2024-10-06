Uttar Pradesh Government Provides Aid to Bereaved Dalit Teacher's Family

The tragic murder of a Dalit teacher and his family in Amethi has prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to step in, offering financial aid totaling Rs 38 lakh to support the bereaved family. The package includes Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, a Rs 33 lakh cheque, allotment of a house under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, and a five-bigha plot of land.

State minister Rakesh Sachan, along with other officials, met with the family assuring them of the government's support and commitment to ensuring justice. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring the situation, directing authorities to prioritize the safety and well-being of the surviving family members.

The murder suspect, Chandan Verma, was apprehended near a toll plaza in Noida. During the arrest, the police recovered the pistol allegedly used in the crime. The shocking incident has drawn attention to the pressing need for enhanced safety measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)