Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Provides Aid to Bereaved Dalit Teacher's Family

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended financial aid of Rs 38 lakh, along with housing and land benefits, to the family of a Dalit teacher who was killed with his family in Amethi. The state vows justice while the accused has been arrested by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli/Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh Government Provides Aid to Bereaved Dalit Teacher's Family
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic murder of a Dalit teacher and his family in Amethi has prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to step in, offering financial aid totaling Rs 38 lakh to support the bereaved family. The package includes Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, a Rs 33 lakh cheque, allotment of a house under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, and a five-bigha plot of land.

State minister Rakesh Sachan, along with other officials, met with the family assuring them of the government's support and commitment to ensuring justice. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring the situation, directing authorities to prioritize the safety and well-being of the surviving family members.

The murder suspect, Chandan Verma, was apprehended near a toll plaza in Noida. During the arrest, the police recovered the pistol allegedly used in the crime. The shocking incident has drawn attention to the pressing need for enhanced safety measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024