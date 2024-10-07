Explosive Blast Rocks Karachi Airport

A powerful explosion near Karachi Airport on Sunday left at least four individuals injured and several vehicles destroyed, according to officials.

The explosion was attributed to a tanker blast outside Pakistan's largest airport, a police spokesperson confirmed. However, provincial home minister Zia Ul Hassan claimed on Geo TV that this was an attack aimed at foreign nationals.

Video footage revealed vehicles engulfed in flames, with a thick column of smoke spiraling upwards from the site, marking a scene of chaos and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)