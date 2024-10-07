Explosive Blast Rocks Karachi Airport
A massive explosion near Karachi Airport injured four people and incinerated several vehicles. Authorities reported a tanker explosion, but the provincial home minister suggested it targeted foreign nationals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-10-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 01:07 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A powerful explosion near Karachi Airport on Sunday left at least four individuals injured and several vehicles destroyed, according to officials.
The explosion was attributed to a tanker blast outside Pakistan's largest airport, a police spokesperson confirmed. However, provincial home minister Zia Ul Hassan claimed on Geo TV that this was an attack aimed at foreign nationals.
Video footage revealed vehicles engulfed in flames, with a thick column of smoke spiraling upwards from the site, marking a scene of chaos and destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karachi
- explosion
- airport
- tanker blast
- foreign nationals
- injuries
- destruction
- smoke
- vehicles
- attack
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Firefighter Killed by Drone Blast in Luhansk, Injuries Reported
Current Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Injuries, and Historic Wins
Rohini Property Dealer's Office Under Fire: No Injuries Reported
Sports Highlights: Dramatic Wins, Injuries, and Historic Moments
Badlapur school girls sexual assault case accused succumbs to injuries after retaliatory firing by police: Official.