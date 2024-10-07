Left Menu

One Year On: Israel's Military Campaign Reflected

Over the past year, Israel's military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 40,000 targets bombed and significant militant losses, while conflicts have led to numerous casualties on both sides. Israel marked the one-year anniversary of Hamas attacks with extensive military data, reflecting a turbulent year of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 08:30 IST
Israeli air strikes
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a year marked by intense conflict, Israel's military has released data highlighting the scale of its operations in Gaza. Over 40,000 targets have been bombed, and numerous commanders and soldiers have died since Hamas's initial attack on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli military reports that 726 soldiers have succumbed to the conflict-related incidents, with many injuries reported. Significant efforts included mobilizing 300,000 reservists for the ongoing war efforts, indicating a strong military response.

As the conflict continues, Israeli forces have targeted rocket launchers and arrested thousands in the West Bank, while Hamas continues to hold hostages. The Palestinian death toll in Gaza approaches 42,000, underscoring the devastating human cost of this confrontation.

