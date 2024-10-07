A Year After the Attack: Israelis Commemorate, Gaza Reels
Israelis marked one year since Hamas' devastating attack with solemn ceremonies and vigils, remembering those affected. The conflict, ongoing in Gaza, has broadened to other areas, involving Hezbollah and Iran, creating new tensions. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, with no resolution in sight.
Israelis held vigils and solemn ceremonies to mark the first anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack, the country's worst, which has left deep scars and sparked ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The attack disrupted Israel's security on a significant Jewish holiday, triggering ripple effects that persist a year later with new conflicts against Hezbollah and escalating tensions with Iran, which supports Hamas and Hezbollah.
Despite no formal commemorative events in Gaza, the destruction remains a powerful reminder. Commemorations in Israel included ceremonies, memorials, and gatherings, reflecting unresolved grievances over government actions and ongoing struggles of hostages taken during the attack.
