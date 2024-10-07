A Year After the Attack: Israelis Commemorate, Gaza Reels

Israelis held vigils and solemn ceremonies to mark the first anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack, the country's worst, which has left deep scars and sparked ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The attack disrupted Israel's security on a significant Jewish holiday, triggering ripple effects that persist a year later with new conflicts against Hezbollah and escalating tensions with Iran, which supports Hamas and Hezbollah.

Despite no formal commemorative events in Gaza, the destruction remains a powerful reminder. Commemorations in Israel included ceremonies, memorials, and gatherings, reflecting unresolved grievances over government actions and ongoing struggles of hostages taken during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)