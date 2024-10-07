Left Menu

A Year After the Attack: Israelis Commemorate, Gaza Reels

Israelis marked one year since Hamas' devastating attack with solemn ceremonies and vigils, remembering those affected. The conflict, ongoing in Gaza, has broadened to other areas, involving Hezbollah and Iran, creating new tensions. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, with no resolution in sight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:39 IST
A Year After the Attack: Israelis Commemorate, Gaza Reels
Israeli air strikes

Israelis held vigils and solemn ceremonies to mark the first anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack, the country's worst, which has left deep scars and sparked ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The attack disrupted Israel's security on a significant Jewish holiday, triggering ripple effects that persist a year later with new conflicts against Hezbollah and escalating tensions with Iran, which supports Hamas and Hezbollah.

Despite no formal commemorative events in Gaza, the destruction remains a powerful reminder. Commemorations in Israel included ceremonies, memorials, and gatherings, reflecting unresolved grievances over government actions and ongoing struggles of hostages taken during the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024