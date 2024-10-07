Left Menu

Sanjeev Kumar Singla: New Envoy to France

Sanjeev Kumar Singla, a senior diplomat and current ambassador to Israel, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to France. The announcement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs, indicating that he is expected to assume his new position shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjeev Kumar Singla, a seasoned Indian diplomat, has been named the country's forthcoming ambassador to France, according to a Monday announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Currently serving as India's envoy to Israel, Singla is set to bring his extensive experience to one of Europe's most pivotal diplomatic postings.

The Ministry's statement confirmed that Singla, who has been with the Indian Foreign Service since 1997, will assume his new role imminently.

