Kremlin Dismisses Report on Arms Sale to Yemen

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Viktor Bout is involved in brokering arms sales to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants. The report has been branded as fake by Kremlin officials.

Bout, convicted of arms trafficking in the U.S. and released in a 2022 prisoner swap with Washington, is reportedly re-entering the international arms market, according to the Journal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Moscow views the story as part of a category of fakes, casting doubt on its authenticity.

