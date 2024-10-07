Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses Report on Arms Sale to Yemen

The Kremlin has dismissed a Wall Street Journal report as fake, which alleged that Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer freed in a 2022 U.S. prisoner swap, is arranging arms sales to Yemen's Houthi rebels. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism about the report's credibility.

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Viktor Bout is involved in brokering arms sales to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants. The report has been branded as fake by Kremlin officials.

Bout, convicted of arms trafficking in the U.S. and released in a 2022 prisoner swap with Washington, is reportedly re-entering the international arms market, according to the Journal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Moscow views the story as part of a category of fakes, casting doubt on its authenticity.

