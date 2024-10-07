Kremlin Dismisses Report on Arms Sale to Yemen
The Kremlin has dismissed a Wall Street Journal report as fake, which alleged that Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer freed in a 2022 U.S. prisoner swap, is arranging arms sales to Yemen's Houthi rebels. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism about the report's credibility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:34 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Viktor Bout is involved in brokering arms sales to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants. The report has been branded as fake by Kremlin officials.
Bout, convicted of arms trafficking in the U.S. and released in a 2022 prisoner swap with Washington, is reportedly re-entering the international arms market, according to the Journal.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Moscow views the story as part of a category of fakes, casting doubt on its authenticity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran Brokers Secret Talks for Missile Transfer to Houthis Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions
New strategy needed to contain Houthis, says Yemen VP
Tensions Rise as Houthis Target Commercial Vessels Amid Israel-Hamas War
Israeli Strikes Hit Houthi Targets in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
Houthi Movement Mourns Hezbollah Chief in Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike