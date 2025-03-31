Left Menu

Escalation in Yemen: US Airstrikes Intensify Against Houthi Targets

Suspected US airstrikes targeted areas around Yemen's Houthi-held capital, killing at least three. The strikes marked a significant escalation in the campaign. The attacks come amid rising tensions as Houthis threatened 'Israeli' ships, and have intensified under President Trump, targeting personnel and city locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Overnight airstrikes, suspected to be carried out by the US, struck Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, causing significant damage and killing at least three, according to the Iranian-backed rebels. The extent of destruction remains unclear, as footage showed shattered glass within residential areas but no images of targeted sites, hinting at possible military targets.

The attack, part of an intensified campaign since March 15, also impacted the Hajjah governorate, leaving 12 wounded, including a child. The American operation appears more aggressive under President Donald Trump compared to his predecessor, suggesting a strategic shift from targeting solely missile launch sites to engaging high-ranking personnel and city areas.

This escalation follows Houthi threats against 'Israeli' ships, which they previously targeted amidst the stalled, decade-long Yemeni conflict. The strikes have highlighted the Houthis' challenges, with economic struggles and internal crackdowns contributing to heightened international tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

