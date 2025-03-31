Escalation in Yemen: US Airstrikes Intensify Against Houthi Targets

Overnight airstrikes, suspected to be carried out by the US, struck Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, causing significant damage and killing at least three, according to the Iranian-backed rebels. The extent of destruction remains unclear, as footage showed shattered glass within residential areas but no images of targeted sites, hinting at possible military targets.

The attack, part of an intensified campaign since March 15, also impacted the Hajjah governorate, leaving 12 wounded, including a child. The American operation appears more aggressive under President Donald Trump compared to his predecessor, suggesting a strategic shift from targeting solely missile launch sites to engaging high-ranking personnel and city areas.

This escalation follows Houthi threats against 'Israeli' ships, which they previously targeted amidst the stalled, decade-long Yemeni conflict. The strikes have highlighted the Houthis' challenges, with economic struggles and internal crackdowns contributing to heightened international tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)