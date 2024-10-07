Left Menu

Russian Hypersonic Missile Strikes Ukrainian Airbase Area Amid Tensions

A Russian hypersonic missile reportedly hit the vicinity of Ukraine's Starokostiantyniv airbase. This airbase, located in the Khmelnytskyi region, has been a frequent target for Russian attacks. Despite the missile strike, there were no reports of significant damage or casualties. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted missiles targeting Kyiv.

A Russian hypersonic missile reportedly struck near Ukraine's Starokostiantyniv airbase, Kyiv announced on Monday, marking a notable acknowledgment from Ukraine. The military facility in the western Khmelnytskyi region has frequently been targeted by Russian forces.

Despite the hit, there were no reports of major damage or civilian casualties, according to Governor Serhiy Tyurin. The Ukrainian air force managed to shoot down two Kinzhal missiles in the Kyiv region, with debris landing in various city districts without causing significant destruction.

The strikes occurred amid ongoing long-range missile and drone attacks by Russia, which have become regular occurrences since the war began in February 2022. Air defenses continue to protect critical infrastructure while Ukraine awaits additional F-16 jets from the Netherlands.

