Russian Hypersonic Missile Strikes Ukrainian Airbase Area Amid Tensions

A Russian hypersonic missile reportedly struck near Ukraine's Starokostiantyniv airbase, Kyiv announced on Monday, marking a notable acknowledgment from Ukraine. The military facility in the western Khmelnytskyi region has frequently been targeted by Russian forces.

Despite the hit, there were no reports of major damage or civilian casualties, according to Governor Serhiy Tyurin. The Ukrainian air force managed to shoot down two Kinzhal missiles in the Kyiv region, with debris landing in various city districts without causing significant destruction.

The strikes occurred amid ongoing long-range missile and drone attacks by Russia, which have become regular occurrences since the war began in February 2022. Air defenses continue to protect critical infrastructure while Ukraine awaits additional F-16 jets from the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)