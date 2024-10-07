Left Menu

Rapid Justice: CCTV Leads to Arrest in Vadodara Assault Case

In Vadodara, Gujarat, three labourers were swiftly arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. This arrest occurred within 48 hours following comprehensive review of CCTV footage. The accused, originally from Uttar Pradesh, are now facing serious charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Vadodara, Gujarat, police swiftly arrested three labourers for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 16-year-old girl, within 48 hours of the crime. This rapid arrest followed an exhaustive examination of footage from 1,100 CCTV cameras spread across the city, according to local authorities.

The primary accused, Munna Vanzara, was apprehended first, leading to the detention of Mumtaj and Shahrukh Vanzara. All three suspects, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have resided in Vadodara for over a decade and are employed in the construction sector.

The incident, occurring during the Navratri festival, has sparked significant public outcry, with officials reporting that five men on motorcycles had targeted the victim and her friend. The case underscores persistent concerns regarding women's safety amid cultural celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

