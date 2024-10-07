Left Menu

Bombay HC Grants Bail to Shiv Sena Leader Amid Protest Controversy

The Bombay High Court granted pre-arrest bail to Shiv Sena leader Waman Mhatre, accused of making offensive remarks against a female journalist. The court noted that provisions of the SC/ST Act were not applicable as Mhatre lacked intent to comment on the complainant's caste. The case stemmed from protests over the sexual abuse of two minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:30 IST
The Bombay High Court has granted pre-arrest bail to Shiv Sena leader Waman Mhatre following allegations of derogatory remarks towards a female journalist during a protest. Justice Sandeep Marne noted that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions were not applicable in this situation.

Mhatre faced charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act after being accused of making offensive gestures and remarks against the journalist during an August protest over the abuse of two young girls in Badlapur. However, the court found no intention or awareness from Mhatre regarding the journalist's SC community background.

The journalist, part of a Marathi daily, claimed Mhatre made disrespectful comments towards her during a protest. Mhatre contested these allegations, asserting his innocence in the situation, and the court expressed doubt about the intentions attributed to him under the SC/ST Act.

