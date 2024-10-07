CCB Police Uncover Major Drug Network Led by Nigerian National

The Mangaluru CCB police have orchestrated a significant crackdown on the regional drug trade, seizing 6,310 kg of MDMA, valued at Rs 6 crore, and arresting a Nigerian national allegedly involved in distribution activities, authorities stated on Monday.

The operation, heralded as one of the largest drug busts in the area, was spearheaded by the CCB following a raid on September 29, where an initial arrest was made at a lodge near Pumpwell, within the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru East Police Station.

Commissioner Anupam Agarwal highlighted the multilayered investigation which not only led them to Peter Ikedi Belonwu, residing in Bengaluru, but uncovered a far-reaching network involved in drug peddling across Karnataka and Kerala. Additional incriminating items were also confiscated, further cementing the scope of the operation.

