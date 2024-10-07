High-Stakes Investigation into Tragic IAS Aspirants' Deaths in Delhi
The Delhi High Court is reviewing an investigation by the CBI regarding the deaths of three IAS aspirants in a coaching center's basement in July. A charge sheet has been filed against six individuals, while further investigations focus on statutory officials. Reports are due by November 6.
The Delhi High Court has been updated by the CBI on an ongoing investigation concerning the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants at a coaching center's basement last July. The probe includes scrutiny of statutory officials from entities such as the MCD, DJB, and the fire department.
A charge sheet has been filed against six individuals, as per the CBI, in a trial court; however, it has been established that no criminality is attributed to Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver who was initially arrested. The high court has ordered a fresh status report on the investigation within four weeks.
During a hearing, the CBI's counsel maintained that disclosing specific details could disrupt the investigation. The ongoing inquiry involves searches, seizures, and submission of reports to the Central Vigilance Commission. The deaths, which occurred in Rau's IAS Study Circle due to flooding, led to a court-mandated re-evaluation of Delhi's infrastructure issues.
