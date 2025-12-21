Tragedy on Tracks: Elephant Deaths in Assam Spur Call for Coordination

The tragic collision of a train with a herd of elephants in Assam's Hojai district has led the Centre to take urgent action. A report has been requested following the death of seven elephants, with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighting the need for better monitoring of elephant movements along railway tracks across states.

During a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Yadav underscored the importance of coordination between railway authorities and forest departments. He emphasized that effective communication between train loco pilots and forest officials is crucial to prevent such incidents. The recent incident involved the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, resulting not only in elephant fatalities but also in the derailment of five coaches and the train's engine.

District magistrates have been instructed to ensure forest departments remain informed about elephant movements, extending the vigilance measures to include highways. This directive is part of a broader strategy to protect the elephant population from accidental deaths linked to human infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)