Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Elephant Deaths in Assam Spur Call for Coordination

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that the Centre is investigating the deaths of seven elephants struck by a train in Assam. The incident has prompted directives for states to improve coordination between railway and forest departments to monitor elephant movements along railway tracks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:35 IST
Tragedy on Tracks: Elephant Deaths in Assam Spur Call for Coordination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic collision of a train with a herd of elephants in Assam's Hojai district has led the Centre to take urgent action. A report has been requested following the death of seven elephants, with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighting the need for better monitoring of elephant movements along railway tracks across states.

During a meeting on Project Elephant and the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Yadav underscored the importance of coordination between railway authorities and forest departments. He emphasized that effective communication between train loco pilots and forest officials is crucial to prevent such incidents. The recent incident involved the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, resulting not only in elephant fatalities but also in the derailment of five coaches and the train's engine.

District magistrates have been instructed to ensure forest departments remain informed about elephant movements, extending the vigilance measures to include highways. This directive is part of a broader strategy to protect the elephant population from accidental deaths linked to human infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025