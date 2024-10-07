Left Menu

Supreme Court Sidelines 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear Martin Shkreli's appeal against a $64.6 million penalty imposed for hiking Daraprim's price by 4,000%. Shkreli's lifetime ban from the drug industry stands, as does the penalty, despite his argument that the profits were not personally received by him.

Supreme Court Sidelines 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's Appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted not to consider Martin Shkreli's appeal challenging a $64.6 million fine levied after he egregiously inflated the cost of a crucial medication by over 4,000%.

Known infamously as 'Pharma Bro,' Shkreli's financial sanction and lifetime exclusion from the drug industry remain intact due to monopolistic tactics deemed 'heartless and coercive' by the judiciary.

Shkreli contended that he should not be liable for profits he did not directly receive, but the appeal was classified as a 'poor vehicle' for review by the states. Post-incarceration, Shkreli works in software development and legal consulting.

