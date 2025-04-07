Pakistan Faces Penalty and Whitewash in ODI Series Against New Zealand

Pakistan's cricket team has been fined five percent of its match fee following a slow over-rate violation in the third ODI against New Zealand. This penalty, confirmed by the ICC, comes after the team was found one over short of the required rate, despite time allowances, under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan accepted the sanction, avoiding a formal hearing.

The match, held in Mount Maunganui, saw on-field officials Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights, level the charges based on Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This article pertains to minimum over-rate offences where teams face fines for each over they fail to deliver on time.

Ben Sears' exceptional performance, marked by a second consecutive five-wicket haul, helped New Zealand achieve a comprehensive 3-0 ODI series victory against Pakistan after a 43-run win. The third match, affected by a wet outfield, was reduced to 42 overs. In their chase, Pakistan was bowled out for 221, despite a half-century from Babar Azam. New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell was named player of the match.

