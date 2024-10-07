Massive Mephedrone Manufacturing Unit Busted in Bhopal

In a significant crackdown, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a major mephedrone manufacturing operation in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The joint operation took place on Saturday in Bagroda, netting a haul of 907.09 kilograms of the illicit drug, valued at approximately Rs 1,814 crore.

The factory, which was capable of producing 25 kilograms of the drug daily, was set up on state-owned land initially leased for a furniture business. The site, located 15 kilometers from Katara police station and 30 kilometers from the MP police headquarters, was illegally rented out, leading to the arrests of Amit Chaturvedi, Sanyal Baner, and Harish Aanjana.

Legal proceedings are underway as more details emerge about the land's illicit transfer. Originally allocated to Jaideep Singh by the MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited, the property was sold without notifying authorities, prompting additional charges against new owner SK Singh. Efforts to locate further suspects continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)