ICG and Gujarat ATS Seize ₹1,800 Cr Worth of Meth in High-Seas Anti-Drug Bust

In a significant milestone in India’s relentless fight against drug trafficking, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in close coordination with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), successfully seized over 300 kilograms of high-grade methamphetamine in a daring overnight operation carried out between April 12 and 13, 2025. The estimated street value of the recovered narcotics exceeds ₹1,800 crore, marking one of the largest drug seizures off the country’s western coastline.

The meticulously planned joint operation was launched following credible intelligence inputs shared by the Gujarat ATS. Acting swiftly, the Indian Coast Guard ship, already on a multi-mission deployment in the North Maharashtra–South Gujarat maritime region, altered its course to intercept a suspicious vessel operating near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea.

According to official sources, the suspect boat was spotted attempting a mid-sea transshipment of narcotics under the cover of darkness. Upon detecting the approaching Coast Guard ship, the perpetrators aboard the suspect boat jettisoned several containers into the sea and made a rapid attempt to flee towards the IMBL, likely aiming to escape into international waters and avoid interception.

The ICG ship immediately launched its onboard sea boat, which began a high-speed chase of the fleeing vessel while simultaneously initiating recovery operations to locate the dumped contraband. Despite the darkness and rough sea conditions, the highly trained Coast Guard personnel successfully retrieved a significant portion of the narcotics consignment from the water.

However, due to the proximity of the IMBL and the initial distance between the two vessels at the time of detection, the suspect boat managed to cross into international waters before it could be intercepted. Once it crossed the IMBL, Indian forces were compelled to terminate the pursuit in compliance with international maritime law.

The recovered narcotics were subsequently brought to Porbandar aboard the Coast Guard vessel, where they have been handed over for forensic examination and further investigation. Authorities are now working to trace the origin and intended destination of the seized drugs, with initial reports indicating the involvement of an international smuggling network operating across maritime routes.

This operation underscores the growing sophistication and coordination between India’s maritime security forces and intelligence agencies. It also highlights the strategic importance of constant vigilance in the waters near the IMBL, which are frequently exploited by traffickers due to their proximity to international borders.

Over the past few years, the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat ATS have executed 13 successful interdictions of similar nature, each one reinforcing the synergy between maritime and land-based law enforcement units. Their consistent efforts have significantly disrupted the narcotics trade funneling through India’s western coast, sending a strong message to drug syndicates operating in the region.

Speaking about the operation, a senior Coast Guard official stated, “This was a challenging mission carried out in adverse sea and visibility conditions. The seamless collaboration between ICG and ATS once again proved effective in neutralizing a significant threat to our national security and public health.”

As India continues to tighten its maritime surveillance network through better coordination, intelligence sharing, and deployment of advanced technologies, the country is steadily fortifying its position against transnational criminal enterprises using the sea route as a conduit for drug trafficking.

Further investigations are underway, and additional details are expected to emerge as agencies analyze the recovered contraband and track digital and logistical trails connected to the case.