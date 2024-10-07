Left Menu

Uttarakhand Set to Make History with UCC Implementation

The committee tasked with drafting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) regulations in Uttarakhand has completed its final report. This document will soon be submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aiming for implementation by November 9. Key recommendations include digital marriage registration and establishing competent authorities for documentation.

The committee responsible for formulating the rules for Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) finalized its report on Monday, with plans to submit it to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami soon, according to sources.

The report's completion is a crucial step towards implementing the UCC by the state's foundation day, November 9, as targeted by the chief minister.

Among the committee's proposals are digital facilities for marriage and live-in relationship registrations, as well as appointing deputy registrars or gram panchayat officials for marriage documentation.

