Karnataka Probe Awaits Final Report on BJP's Alleged 40% Commission Scandal

In a significant development, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara disclosed that the Justice H N Nagamohan Das inquiry commission's interim report has yet to present conclusive evidence concerning the contentious 40% commission allegations during the BJP's previous administration.

The commission, tasked with probing the allegations of exorbitant commission demands in civil works from July 2019 to March 2023, has submitted an extensive 20,000-page preliminary report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The commission's interim findings indicate procedural irregularities; however, they lack irrefutable evidence of officials requesting a 40% cut, a claim that became a central issue in Karnataka politics.

