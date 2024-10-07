Tragedy in Sloviansk: Russian Shelling Strikes Again

Russian shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk has resulted in one death and six injuries, including a young child. The city, lying near the frontline of the ongoing conflict, has sustained damage to residential and commercial structures.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk, confirmed the casualties and damage on the Telegram messaging platform. The assault shattered windows and marred facades of several multi-storey buildings and an administrative site.

Currently, Russian forces are progressing slowly through the Donetsk region, meeting the fiercest resistance near the southern town of Pokrovsk. After an unsuccessful attempt to seize Kyiv early in the conflict, Moscow's efforts are now centralized on conquering the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — collectively known as the Donbas.

