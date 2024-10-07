Left Menu

Tragedy in Sloviansk: Russian Shelling Strikes Again

Russian shelling in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine, resulted in one fatality and six injuries, including a 2-year-old child. The attack damaged multiple buildings in the Donetsk region, where Russia has been advancing amid heavy fighting near Pokrovsk. The focus remains on capturing the Donbas area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:45 IST
Tragedy in Sloviansk: Russian Shelling Strikes Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk has resulted in one death and six injuries, including a young child. The city, lying near the frontline of the ongoing conflict, has sustained damage to residential and commercial structures.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk, confirmed the casualties and damage on the Telegram messaging platform. The assault shattered windows and marred facades of several multi-storey buildings and an administrative site.

Currently, Russian forces are progressing slowly through the Donetsk region, meeting the fiercest resistance near the southern town of Pokrovsk. After an unsuccessful attempt to seize Kyiv early in the conflict, Moscow's efforts are now centralized on conquering the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — collectively known as the Donbas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024