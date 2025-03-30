Left Menu

Russia Secures Control Over Zaporizhzhia Settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk

Russia's defence ministry announced that its armed forces have seized the Zaporizhzhia settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region after an assault. The locality is distinct from the better-known Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The information could not be independently confirmed by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent military development, Russia's defence ministry reported on Sunday that their forces had successfully taken control over the Zaporizhzhia settlement located in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This follows a strategic assault operation.

Notably, the settlement is entirely separate from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which resides in a different area altogether.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these claims, leaving some aspects of the report still in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

