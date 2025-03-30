Russia Secures Control Over Zaporizhzhia Settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk

In a recent military development, Russia's defence ministry reported on Sunday that their forces had successfully taken control over the Zaporizhzhia settlement located in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This follows a strategic assault operation.

Notably, the settlement is entirely separate from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which resides in a different area altogether.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these claims, leaving some aspects of the report still in question.

