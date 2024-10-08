Missile Duel: Yemen's Houthis Target Israel

In a dramatic turn of events, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched missiles at central Israel, with the former claiming responsibility for the aggressive act.

The Israeli military swiftly responded, intercepting one of the missiles, as air raid sirens echoed across central parts of the country, urging residents to seek shelter.

While the Houthis announced their operation's success, including deploying drones, Israel's military did not comment on these claims, highlighting rising tensions in solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)