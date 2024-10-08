Left Menu

Missile Duel: Yemen's Houthis Target Israel

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for firing missiles towards central Israel, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. Israel's military successfully intercepted one missile, while remaining silent on the fate of others. The Houthis stated their attacks aim to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched missiles at central Israel, with the former claiming responsibility for the aggressive act.

The Israeli military swiftly responded, intercepting one of the missiles, as air raid sirens echoed across central parts of the country, urging residents to seek shelter.

While the Houthis announced their operation's success, including deploying drones, Israel's military did not comment on these claims, highlighting rising tensions in solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians.

