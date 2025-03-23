Escalating Tensions: Missile Interception Highlights Yemeni-Israeli Conflict

The Israeli military announced Sunday that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, thwarting its entry into Israeli territory. This incident marks a significant escalation in tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Houthis took responsibility for the attempted attack, with military spokesperson Yahya Saree stating in a televised address that the missile targeted Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. According to Saree, this action resulted in a temporary halt of air traffic at the busy airport.

Despite these claims, the Israel Airports Authority reported no disruption to airport operations. Meanwhile, the Houthis also alleged attacks on the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, as part of a broader retaliation against U.S. and Israeli military actions in the region following recent strikes on Gaza.

