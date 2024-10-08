Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Upholds Dismissal of Appeal in Swami Rambhadracharya Case

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed an appeal filed against Swami Rambhadracharya over alleged objectionable comments made against Dalits during a religious event. The court found no specific offence under relevant Acts, supporting the previous special court judgment. The appeal was deemed without legal merit.

Updated: 08-10-2024 00:53 IST
The appeal was initiated after a special SC/ST court dismissed an initial application to take legal action against Rambhadracharya. Justice Saurabh Srivastava reviewed the appeal and concluded that the alleged statements did not constitute a specific offence under the SC/ST Act, 1989, Section 67 of the IT Act, or any other provisions of the IPC.

Senior advocate M C Chaturvedi defended Rambhadracharya, supporting the prior ruling, while the state's additional government advocate maintained there were no legal grounds for the appeal, which the high court subsequently rejected on October 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

