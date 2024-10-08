Global Remembrance: A Year Since Gaza Conflict Eruption
Around the world, people observed the first anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war. The conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement. Vigils and protests took place in numerous cities, highlighting ongoing tensions and hopes for ceasing hostilities.
Globally, communities held ceremonies and protests marking the first anniversary of last year's Hamas-led attack on Israel, an event that precipitated prolonged conflict in Gaza.
According to Israeli reports, the attack resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages taken to Gaza, with Palestinian health authorities noting about 42,000 killed in the enclave since. The anniversary was marked with pro-Palestinian demonstrations worldwide in cities including Jakarta, Istanbul, and Buenos Aires, and also across European capitals, Washington, and New York.
Commemorations in Israel started at 6:29 a.m., the exact hour when rockets were first fired, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizing the importance of returning hostages and preventing future violence during a special cabinet meeting. In Gaza, no formal events occurred, but Israeli military actions continue amid calls from Hamas for global resistance.
