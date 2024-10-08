China's Economic Confidence Amid Complex Challenges

China has expressed full confidence in its ability to achieve its economic and social development goals for the year, according to Zheng Shanjie, the chairman of the country's economic planner. Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Zheng reassured attendees of the nation's economic prospects.

Despite this optimism, China's economy is navigating a more complex landscape both internally and externally. Zheng noted that conditions remain largely stable but acknowledged the ongoing challenges that lie ahead.

The comments reflect China's commitment to its developmental targets while highlighting the pressures from a shifting global environment and domestic economic factors that require careful management.

(With inputs from agencies.)