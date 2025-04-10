Left Menu

Chinese Involvement in Ukraine: Kremlin and Beijing's Counterclaims

The Kremlin countered Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's claim that China was getting involved in the Ukraine conflict. Zelenskiy alleged that Ukrainian intelligence identified Chinese citizens fighting for Russia. In response, China urged Ukraine to avoid making irresponsible remarks, maintaining that it holds a balanced position in the matter.

  Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Thursday refuted claims made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about China's alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Zelenskiy had asserted that Ukrainian intelligence discovered at least 155 Chinese citizens actively fighting on Russia's side in the war.

Reacting to these accusations, China issued a warning to Ukraine, asking Zelenskiy to refrain from making what it termed as "irresponsible" remarks. The Chinese government reiterated its stance, emphasizing that Beijing maintains a "balanced position" regarding the conflict.

The diplomatic exchange highlights the complexities and international dimensions of the Ukraine crisis, with major global powers like China being indirectly drawn into the contentious narrative. The Kremlin's dismissal and China's cautionary response underscore the fragile geopolitics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

