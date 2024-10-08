Russian and Chinese Naval Collaboration in Pacific
Russian and Chinese navy warships have undertaken anti-submarine operations in the northwestern Pacific. The joint patrol highlights their strategic military collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region. It involved tactical maneuvering and organizing a marching order for anti-submarine defense, demonstrating enhanced maritime security measures.
This exercise underscores the strengthened maritime collaboration between Russia and China, further signaling their commitment to enhanced security operations in the region.
