Russian and Chinese Naval Collaboration in Pacific

Russian and Chinese navy warships have executed anti-submarine missions in the northwestern Pacific Ocean. This initiative is part of a joint patrol conducted in the Asia-Pacific region, as reported by Russian news agencies on Tuesday.

The Interfax agency referenced the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet, which detailed that a tactical group of warships maneuvered strategically, forming a marching order to establish robust anti-submarine defense mechanisms.

This exercise underscores the strengthened maritime collaboration between Russia and China, further signaling their commitment to enhanced security operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)