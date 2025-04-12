India and Africa Unite for AIKEYME: A Maritime Security Milestone
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visits Tanzania for a five-day trip to observe the 'AIKEYME' naval exercise co-hosted by India and the Tanzania Peoples Defence Force. This initiative aims to enhance maritime cooperation between India and Africa, reflecting PM Modi's vision for the Global South.
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has embarked on a pivotal five-day visit to Tanzania, with the central theme revolving around witnessing the inaugural 'AIKEYME' naval exercise. This large-scale event, scheduled to commence on Sunday, is a collaborative endeavor between the Indian Navy and Tanzania Peoples Defence Force. It signifies a strengthening of maritime partnership between India and Africa.
The exercise, 'AIKEYME'—Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement, is poised to enhance India's maritime security ties with the African continent, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader vision for increased engagement with the Global South. The initiative falls under Modi's MAHASAGAR agenda, announced during his recent trip to Mauritius. The visit accentuates India's drive to bolster strategic ties in the Indian Ocean Region.
Expected to unfold over six days, the exercise sees participation from several African nations including Comoros, Djibouti, and South Africa. The collaboration aims to combat maritime threats such as piracy and illegal fishing. Officials anticipate that 'AIKEYME' will substantially broaden existing cooperation, further reinforcing India's defense partnerships within Africa's maritime framework.
