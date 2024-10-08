Left Menu

Historic Conviction: Nazi Salute Outlawed in Victoria

Jacob Hersant, 25, became the first in Victoria, Australia, to be convicted of performing a Nazi salute, now illegal. Caught on camera outside Victoria County Court, his actions six days post-legislation lead to potential prison. He's considering an appeal, despite denying wrongdoing.

  Country:
  • Australia

A 25-year-old man named Jacob Hersant has made headlines after becoming the first person in Victoria, Australia, to be convicted for performing a Nazi salute, an action that was recently made illegal by new state legislation. The incident took place on October 27, 2023, outside the Victoria County Court.

Hersant, who is self-described as a Nazi, gave the salute and praised Adolf Hitler in front of media cameras, just days after the state government outlawed such gestures. Despite being found guilty, Hersant and his defense argued that the gesture was not a salute and claimed the ban impinged on his freedom of political communication.

The case has sparked wide debate, with Anti-Defamation Commission chair Dvir Abramovich calling the verdict a historic moment for justice. Hersant, who faces potential imprisonment, contemplates an appeal while indicating he would continue the gestures as long as it's not witnessed by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

