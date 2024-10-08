Left Menu

Revolutionizing Inmate Connectivity: New Mobile Legal Aid Clinic Debuts in Thane

A mobile legal aid clinic has been introduced at Thane Central Jail, Maharashtra, to aid prisoners in better communicating with families and legal advisors via an e-interview system. Set up by DLSA and 'Dard Se Humdard Tak', it tackles the delays in traditional prison communication methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:10 IST
The Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra has introduced a mobile legal aid clinic to facilitate better communication between inmates and their families through an innovative e-interview system, as announced by officials on Tuesday.

Set up by the District Legal Services Authority and the social organization 'Dard Se Humdard Tak', the service was officially launched on Monday, aiming to address the delays often experienced in traditional prison communication methods.

This initiative seeks to assist especially those prisoners and families who struggle with technology, providing access and guidance through the mobile clinic. Legal experts are available on-site twice weekly, offering free services to those in need.

