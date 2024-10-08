Revolutionizing Inmate Connectivity: New Mobile Legal Aid Clinic Debuts in Thane

The Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra has introduced a mobile legal aid clinic to facilitate better communication between inmates and their families through an innovative e-interview system, as announced by officials on Tuesday.

Set up by the District Legal Services Authority and the social organization 'Dard Se Humdard Tak', the service was officially launched on Monday, aiming to address the delays often experienced in traditional prison communication methods.

This initiative seeks to assist especially those prisoners and families who struggle with technology, providing access and guidance through the mobile clinic. Legal experts are available on-site twice weekly, offering free services to those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)