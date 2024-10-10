Lima on Edge: Transport Strikes Spark Nationwide Unrest

In response to increasing crime and extortion, public transport workers in Lima have initiated a 72-hour strike, leading to widespread closures of schools and businesses on Thursday. The strike marks the second significant protest in two weeks, urging the government to take decisive action against the crisis.

Business owners and market merchants, who are also facing threats from organized crime, joined the protest. According to Katherine Gomez, a leader of market merchants, extortion has become a widespread issue affecting city merchants, contributing to their support of the strike.

In the wake of violent incidents, including the murder of bus passengers near Lima, calls for effective law enforcement presence have intensified. In response, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen announced the deployment of 10,000 police and military personnel to monitor the situation and ensure public safety amid the strike.

