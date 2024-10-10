Lima on Edge: Transport Strikes Spark Nationwide Unrest
Lima faces widespread disruptions as transport workers strike against rising crime and extortion. Schools and businesses close amid escalating tensions, and the government deploys military personnel to maintain order. Crime and extortion rates have surged, prompting urgent government intervention with emergency declarations across affected districts.
- Country:
- Peru
In response to increasing crime and extortion, public transport workers in Lima have initiated a 72-hour strike, leading to widespread closures of schools and businesses on Thursday. The strike marks the second significant protest in two weeks, urging the government to take decisive action against the crisis.
Business owners and market merchants, who are also facing threats from organized crime, joined the protest. According to Katherine Gomez, a leader of market merchants, extortion has become a widespread issue affecting city merchants, contributing to their support of the strike.
In the wake of violent incidents, including the murder of bus passengers near Lima, calls for effective law enforcement presence have intensified. In response, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen announced the deployment of 10,000 police and military personnel to monitor the situation and ensure public safety amid the strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Junior Doctors Determined to Continue Agitation for Justice Amid Government Roadblocks
Manipur Government Retracts Statement on Kuki Militant Threat
BJP Puts Pause on Protests Over Doctor's Murder During Durga Puja
Government Reviews Options for New Dunedin Hospital Amid Budget Crisis
BJP's Parivartan Yatra Gains Momentum in Jharkhand Amid Growing Discontent with Current Government