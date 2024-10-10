Left Menu

Bihar's Bold Flood Relief and Mitigation Strategy Unveiled

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has disbursed Rs 225.25 crore in flood relief to 3,21,792 families via direct benefit transfer. This is part of the state's larger effort to support the 45 lakh people affected by recent floods. The government also plans additional assistance for affected farmers.

The Bihar government, highlighting its commitment to relief efforts, announced a further allocation of Rs 590 crore for farmers who suffered crop losses due to the two phases of flooding, caused by rising river water levels and Nepal river discharges.

Efforts are underway to mitigate future flooding risks, with a recent meeting chaired by Debashree Mukherjee focusing on the Kosi-Mechi Link project and other crucial infrastructure projects aimed at flood control and water management in Bihar.

