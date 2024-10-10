Bihar's Bold Flood Relief and Mitigation Strategy Unveiled

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's Chief Minister, has transferred a significant sum of Rs 225.25 crore through direct benefit transfer to 3,21,792 families affected by recent flooding. This financial aid is a part of the state's comprehensive relief initiative.

The Bihar government, highlighting its commitment to relief efforts, announced a further allocation of Rs 590 crore for farmers who suffered crop losses due to the two phases of flooding, caused by rising river water levels and Nepal river discharges.

Efforts are underway to mitigate future flooding risks, with a recent meeting chaired by Debashree Mukherjee focusing on the Kosi-Mechi Link project and other crucial infrastructure projects aimed at flood control and water management in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)