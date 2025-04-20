Tragedy in Ramban: Devastating Flash Floods and Landslides

Flash floods caused by relentless rain have claimed three lives in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed deep sorrow while dispatching teams for relief and rescue operations.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has been sent to the affected areas to assess the situation as the National Conference, led by Farooq Abdullah, plans to seek financial aid for those impacted. More than 100 individuals have been rescued, officials confirmed.

The severe weather has also led to landslides along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, severely disrupting transportation. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and minimize non-essential travel in the region as government teams prioritize urgent rescue and restoration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)