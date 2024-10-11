Dutch Drive for EU Chip Coalition Gathers Momentum
Dutch economy minister Dirk Beljaarts advocates for a coalition within the EU to bolster domestic computer chip industries against the competitive landscapes of the U.S. and China. Collaborating with Italy, the Netherlands seeks to lead this effort, particularly following the EU's loss of its previous chip industry champion.
- Country:
- Italy
Dutch Economy Minister Dirk Beljaarts, speaking in Rome, emphasized the need for a European Union coalition focused on strengthening domestic chip industries to compete with the U.S. and China. This initiative comes as the Netherlands, home to ASML, seeks to facilitate the establishment of chip facilities across the EU.
Beljaarts believes that collaboration among EU countries will provide the necessary leverage against global competitors. The Netherlands, showing leadership in this endeavor, is cooperating with Italy to advance the plan, particularly in the wake of Thierry Breton's abrupt departure, a key proponent of the EU Chips Act.
In parallel discussions, Beljaarts engaged with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, focusing on potential areas for cooperation. Despite the looming U.S. export restrictions affecting ASML, the dialogue remained cooperative, underscoring the Netherlands' strategic importance in technology policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- EU
- chips
- coalition
- industry
- Netherlands
- ASML
- Thierry Breton
- technology
- trade
ALSO READ
Shri Deepak C Mehta Honored with ICC Lifetime Achievement Award for Leading India's Chemical Industry
The Evolution of Television Comedy Amid Industry Cutbacks
Gujarat CM Urges Industry Leaders for 100% Scientific Chemical Waste Disposal
Madhya Pradesh Hosts 4th Regional Industry Conclave to Boost Investments
Ambuja Cements Joins Global Alliance for Industry Decarbonization