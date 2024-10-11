Dutch Drive for EU Chip Coalition Gathers Momentum

Dutch Economy Minister Dirk Beljaarts, speaking in Rome, emphasized the need for a European Union coalition focused on strengthening domestic chip industries to compete with the U.S. and China. This initiative comes as the Netherlands, home to ASML, seeks to facilitate the establishment of chip facilities across the EU.

Beljaarts believes that collaboration among EU countries will provide the necessary leverage against global competitors. The Netherlands, showing leadership in this endeavor, is cooperating with Italy to advance the plan, particularly in the wake of Thierry Breton's abrupt departure, a key proponent of the EU Chips Act.

In parallel discussions, Beljaarts engaged with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, focusing on potential areas for cooperation. Despite the looming U.S. export restrictions affecting ASML, the dialogue remained cooperative, underscoring the Netherlands' strategic importance in technology policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)