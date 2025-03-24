Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co to Revolutionize Sleep Industry

In a bid to transform its business model, Repose Mattress, a prominent name in the mid-to-premium segment of the mattress industry, has finalized a strategic collaboration with UK & Co, a notable family business consulting firm. The move is expected to propel Repose Mattress into a new era of growth and success.

The collaboration will be directed by Ullas Kamath, the founder of UK & Co and a well-regarded business advisor. Kamath, who has a rich history of steering businesses towards growth via innovative strategies, will bring his expertise to Repose's table. His previous role as Joint Managing Director at Jyothy Labs Ltd showcased his influence in scaling businesses and transforming market strategies.

Repose Mattress has firmly established itself in Southern India by focusing on research-driven solutions and innovative sleep technology. With this new partnership, Managing Director Balachandar S expressed optimism about receiving strategic guidance to elevate product offerings and operational efficiency. As the industry trends towards premiumization, Repose Mattress aims to harness these dynamics to strengthen its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)