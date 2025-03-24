Left Menu

Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co to Revolutionize Sleep Industry

Repose Mattress collaborates with UK & Co to expand its market presence and enhance operations. Led by Ullas Kamath, the alliance aims to leverage expertise in strategy, innovation, and distribution. The partnership seeks to redefine Repose's market position as the brand gears up for significant growth and premiumization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:16 IST
Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co to Revolutionize Sleep Industry
Repose Mattress Partners with UK & Co to Accelerate Growth and Expansion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to transform its business model, Repose Mattress, a prominent name in the mid-to-premium segment of the mattress industry, has finalized a strategic collaboration with UK & Co, a notable family business consulting firm. The move is expected to propel Repose Mattress into a new era of growth and success.

The collaboration will be directed by Ullas Kamath, the founder of UK & Co and a well-regarded business advisor. Kamath, who has a rich history of steering businesses towards growth via innovative strategies, will bring his expertise to Repose's table. His previous role as Joint Managing Director at Jyothy Labs Ltd showcased his influence in scaling businesses and transforming market strategies.

Repose Mattress has firmly established itself in Southern India by focusing on research-driven solutions and innovative sleep technology. With this new partnership, Managing Director Balachandar S expressed optimism about receiving strategic guidance to elevate product offerings and operational efficiency. As the industry trends towards premiumization, Repose Mattress aims to harness these dynamics to strengthen its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025