Peacekeepers' Predicament: UNIFIL's Challenges in Lebanon
The security of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon is at risk, with operations stalling since September 23, according to U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix. Confined to bases, the UNIFIL mission supports diplomatic solutions while stressing the parties' responsibility to implement resolution 1701 for maintaining peace.
The safety of United Nations peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon is becoming increasingly precarious, with operational activities nearly coming to a complete standstill since September 23, reported U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix to the Security Council on Thursday.
Lacroix highlighted that peacekeepers have been predominantly confined to their bases, spending significant time in shelter due to the escalating risks surrounding their mission, known as UNIFIL. Despite these challenges, UNIFIL remains poised to assist in diplomatic endeavors aimed at finding a peaceful resolution.
The mission is tasked with supporting the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701, which obliges the involved parties to fulfill its terms. This resolution authorizes UNIFIL to aid the Lebanese army in ensuring the southern Lebanese border remains void of weapons and armed personnel, except for those of the Lebanese state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G4 nations stress comprehensive security council reform as 'essential part' of UN's future
UN Chief Criticizes Security Council for Failing to Lead on Global Conflicts
G4 Nations Advocate for Urgent Security Council Reforms
Risk of All-Out War or Diplomatic Solution: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Weighs In
Calls by African leaders for equitable representation on UN Security Council gain momentum