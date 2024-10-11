Peacekeepers' Predicament: UNIFIL's Challenges in Lebanon

The safety of United Nations peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon is becoming increasingly precarious, with operational activities nearly coming to a complete standstill since September 23, reported U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix to the Security Council on Thursday.

Lacroix highlighted that peacekeepers have been predominantly confined to their bases, spending significant time in shelter due to the escalating risks surrounding their mission, known as UNIFIL. Despite these challenges, UNIFIL remains poised to assist in diplomatic endeavors aimed at finding a peaceful resolution.

The mission is tasked with supporting the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701, which obliges the involved parties to fulfill its terms. This resolution authorizes UNIFIL to aid the Lebanese army in ensuring the southern Lebanese border remains void of weapons and armed personnel, except for those of the Lebanese state.

