Peacekeepers' Predicament: UNIFIL's Challenges in Lebanon

The security of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon is at risk, with operations stalling since September 23, according to U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix. Confined to bases, the UNIFIL mission supports diplomatic solutions while stressing the parties' responsibility to implement resolution 1701 for maintaining peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:58 IST
Peacekeepers' Predicament: UNIFIL's Challenges in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The safety of United Nations peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon is becoming increasingly precarious, with operational activities nearly coming to a complete standstill since September 23, reported U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix to the Security Council on Thursday.

Lacroix highlighted that peacekeepers have been predominantly confined to their bases, spending significant time in shelter due to the escalating risks surrounding their mission, known as UNIFIL. Despite these challenges, UNIFIL remains poised to assist in diplomatic endeavors aimed at finding a peaceful resolution.

The mission is tasked with supporting the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701, which obliges the involved parties to fulfill its terms. This resolution authorizes UNIFIL to aid the Lebanese army in ensuring the southern Lebanese border remains void of weapons and armed personnel, except for those of the Lebanese state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

