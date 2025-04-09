Left Menu

India and Slovakia Unite for Peace: Diplomatic Solutions to Ukraine Crisis

India and Slovakia concur on prioritizing peace talks over further arming in the Ukraine conflict. The leaders, President Droupadi Murmu and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, emphasized diplomatic efforts to halt ongoing hostilities. They also celebrated growing bilateral relations, including cultural exchanges and trade, underscoring strong, cooperative ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:05 IST
In a significant diplomatic meeting held Wednesday, leaders from India and Slovakia agreed that the resolution to the Ukraine war rests not in further arming but in ongoing peace talks and diplomacy. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini emphasized this stance following his discussions with India's President Droupadi Murmu.

The dialogue highlighted mutual interests beyond the conflict, with both leaders celebrating robust bilateral relations. President Murmu expressed appreciation for Slovakia's role in evacuating Indian students during the Ukraine crisis, noting the strong friendship between the two nations.

The visit also underscored rising cultural ties as President Murmu highlighted the potential for joint ventures in media and entertainment, inviting Slovakia's participation in upcoming cultural summits in India. The two countries are experiencing significant trade growth, with mutual political efforts to enhance diplomatic and economic collaborations.

