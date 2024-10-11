Left Menu

Canada Condemns Attack on UN Peacekeepers

Canada has criticized Israel following an incident where Israeli troops fired on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. Two peacekeepers were injured when an Israeli tank attacked a watchtower. Canada calls for the protection of peacekeepers and adherence to international humanitarian law, urging all parties to comply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 11-10-2024 01:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 01:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has expressed its disapproval of Israel's recent actions in Lebanon, particularly after Israeli troops opened fire on UN peacekeepers, escalating tensions in the region.

According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), two peacekeepers were injured in the incident, which involved an Israeli tank targeting a watchtower at their headquarters in Ras al-Naqoura.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry used social media platform X to emphasize the need for safeguarding peacekeepers and humanitarian workers, urging all parties involved to adhere to international humanitarian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

