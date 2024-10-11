Hurricane Helene Stirs Georgia Voter Registration Controversy

A federal judge in Georgia has ruled against reopening voter registration ahead of the upcoming November elections, despite disruptions caused by Hurricane Helene. The decision, announced by US District Judge Eleanor Ross, came after arguments were made that the hurricane had negatively impacted voter registration in the state.

The legal challenge was brought by the Georgia conference of the NAACP, the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, and the New Georgia Project. These groups argued that Hurricane Helene disrupted registration efforts and deprived citizens of their opportunity to register, as many registration activities were cancelled due to the extreme weather.

Judge Ross, however, found that there was insufficient evidence to show that people had been significantly harmed by these disruptions. State and Republican officials argued that reopening registration would overburden county election officers. The lawsuit highlighted how disasters like Hurricane Helene challenge existing electoral processes, with similar cases seen in Florida and North Carolina.

(With inputs from agencies.)