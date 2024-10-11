Hezbollah Official Survives Israeli Assassination Attempt Amid Escalating Conflict

In a dramatic turn of events, senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa narrowly evaded an Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut, as confirmed by three security sources. This incident further exacerbates the already tense situation in the region.

Israeli airstrikes targeting a densely populated district in central Beirut resulted in the tragic loss of 22 lives and injured 117 more, according to Lebanese health authorities. The attack marks a shift in Israel's military strategy, with strikes now extending beyond Hezbollah's known strongholds in the city's southern suburbs.

As violence escalates, the United Nations has expressed deep concerns over the safety of its peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, who find themselves increasingly imperiled. Reports indicate that as many as 10,400 peacekeepers have halted operations amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)