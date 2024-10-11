Left Menu

Hezbollah Official Survives Israeli Assassination Attempt Amid Escalating Conflict

A senior Hezbollah official, Wafiq Safa, survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut on Thursday. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes killed 22 people in the city, and the safety of U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon is increasingly at risk as violence between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:38 IST
Hezbollah Official Survives Israeli Assassination Attempt Amid Escalating Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa narrowly evaded an Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut, as confirmed by three security sources. This incident further exacerbates the already tense situation in the region.

Israeli airstrikes targeting a densely populated district in central Beirut resulted in the tragic loss of 22 lives and injured 117 more, according to Lebanese health authorities. The attack marks a shift in Israel's military strategy, with strikes now extending beyond Hezbollah's known strongholds in the city's southern suburbs.

As violence escalates, the United Nations has expressed deep concerns over the safety of its peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, who find themselves increasingly imperiled. Reports indicate that as many as 10,400 peacekeepers have halted operations amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024