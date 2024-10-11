Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Federal Charges in High-Profile Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the well-known hip-hop mogul, will face a federal trial starting May 5. A judge made the decision on Thursday as Combs, confined to custody, interacted with his family present in the courtroom.

Charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs has denied wrongdoing, pleading not guilty. Prosecutors accuse him of using his business entities for transporting individuals across state lines for illicit activities, which were recorded as 'Freak Offs.'

The proceedings, attracting significant attention, underscore accusations of improper media leaks by federal agents, with Combs' legal team highlighting concerns about the fair trial premise and media coverage.

