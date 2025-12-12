Justice on Fast Track: SIT Files Charges in Zubeen Garg's Death
The Assam government has filed a charge sheet in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the timely fulfillment of their promise to ensure justice. Four individuals have been charged with murder, and a fast-track court hearing is anticipated.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that the state's commitment to securing justice in the singer Zubeen Garg's death has been fulfilled with the timely filing of the charge sheet by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Four of the seven accused have been charged with murder, including key festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's secretary. The meticulous investigation, compiled independently from Singapore documents, aims to withstand judicial scrutiny.
The case might proceed to a fast-track court following discussions with the chief justice. Meanwhile, attention shifts to another high-profile investigation involving alleged political and international conspiracies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Court Invokes Justice in Acquittal of Actor Dileep
U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Brazilian Justice de Moraes Amid Political Controversy
Unraveling the Mystery: Justice Awaits for Zubeen Garg's Untimely Demise
Delayed Justice: The Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case
Tezpur University Shutdown: A Fight for Justice and Transparency