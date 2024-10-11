Left Menu

Honoring Icons of Change: Modi Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh on their birth anniversaries. Narayan was a key figure in the anti-Emergency movement, while Deshmukh worked to empower India's rural poor. Both were awarded the Bharat Ratna for their contributions to Indian society.

Jayaprakash Narayan
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to political reformist Jayaprakash Narayan on Friday, marking his birth anniversary.

In a social media post, Modi praised Narayan's lifelong dedication to societal change. Modi noted that Narayan's legacy continues to inspire future generations. The Prime Minister also commemorated Nanaji Deshmukh for his work in empowering India's rural communities.

Narayan, known for spearheading anti-Emergency movements against Indira Gandhi's rule, remains a symbol of resistance. Deshmukh, once a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, left politics to become a social activist in the Bundelkhand region. Both figures have been awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor.

Latest News

