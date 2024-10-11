U.S. Assesses Iran's Nuclear Intentions Amid Middle East Tensions

The United States maintains its belief that Iran has not decided to build a nuclear weapon, even after Israel's strategic blows against Hezbollah leaders and Tehran's failed strikes on Israel, according to two U.S. officials. A senior Biden administration official and an ODNI spokesperson corroborate CIA Director William Burns' remarks that Iran's Supreme Leader has not reversed the 2003 decision to suspend weaponization.

This intelligence analysis may account for U.S. opposition to any Israeli military response to Iran's recent rocket attack. President Biden's disapproval of such actions drew backlash from Republicans, including former President Trump, even as officials acknowledge military interventions might merely delay Iran's nuclear ambitions.

As Iran faces regional challenges, such as the weakening of Hezbollah, speculation grows about Tehran potentially reinstating its pursuit of nuclear armament. Yet, experts suggest that Iran's maneuvers in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape remain measured and calculated.

(With inputs from agencies.)