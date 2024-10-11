Tragic Strike: Russian Missile Attack in Odesa
A Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Odesa region resulted in the death of four individuals. The ballistic missile struck a two-storey civilian building, leaving ten others injured, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.
In a tragic development, a Russian missile strike claimed the lives of four individuals in the southern region of Odesa, Ukraine. The incident was confirmed by Governor Oleh Kiper through the Telegram messaging app.
The missile, identified as a ballistic type, targeted and hit a two-storey building that housed civilians were both residing and working.
Governor Kiper further reported that, in addition to the fatalities, ten people were wounded due to this attack, intensifying the ongoing conflict's impact on civilian lives.
