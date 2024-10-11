Tragic Strike: Russian Missile Attack in Odesa

In a tragic development, a Russian missile strike claimed the lives of four individuals in the southern region of Odesa, Ukraine. The incident was confirmed by Governor Oleh Kiper through the Telegram messaging app.

The missile, identified as a ballistic type, targeted and hit a two-storey building that housed civilians were both residing and working.

Governor Kiper further reported that, in addition to the fatalities, ten people were wounded due to this attack, intensifying the ongoing conflict's impact on civilian lives.

