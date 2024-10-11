Tragic Recovery: Missing Pilot's Body Found After Helicopter Crash

The remains of a missing Indian Coast Guard pilot, Commandant Rakesh Kumar Rana, have been recovered more than a month after a severe helicopter crash occurred off the Gujarat coast. This revelation comes from officials reporting on the recovery on Friday.

The tragic crash of the ALH MK-III helicopter took place on September 2, near Porbandar. Initially, one crew member was rescued, but three others, including Rana, went missing. The immediate efforts led to the retrieval of two crew members' bodies, while a relentless search for Rana continued.

A multi-agency search, involving the Coast Guard and Indian Navy, completed over 70 air sorties and 82 ship days in a determined bid to find Rana. His body was finally located on October 10, approximately 55 km southwest of Porbandar. The Indian Coast Guard paid tribute to the three crew members, saluting their sacrifices made in the line of duty.

